12 Fashion Sandals for Girls To Wear on Spring Break

It’s spring-break season, and families around the country are jetting off to warmer climates for vacation.

After wearing boots and other closed-up footwear all winter, it feels good to slip on a pair of breezy sandals again. For girls, designers are serving up an array of fresh fashion looks, many directly inspired by the women’s market’s most popular styles.

Ghillie lacing is having a huge moment, and the detail — seen on ballet flats and boots in the fall — translates perfectly to sandals. Stuart Weitzman interpreted the trend with a simple silhouette in a pretty raspberry color.

Stuart Weitzman Camia Romanesque sandal, $56; nordstrom.com

Festival-inspired styles also are a big trend for spring. Featuring boho details such as fringe, feathers, pompoms, tassels, beading and embroidery, these sandals have a playful, carefree vibe that’s ideal for young girls. Shoe king Steve Madden offers his take with this colorful style, decorated with pompoms, charms and sequined trim tape.

Steve Madden JCailin tasseled sandal, $39.95; nordstrom.com

Metallic finishes continue to dominate the sandal scene, particularly because of their goes-with-anything versatility. California brand Blowfish combines three shiny shades in one — gold, silver and rose gold — on this strappy, zip-back look.

Blowfish Kids Billa-K sandal, $29; zappos.com

White bottoms are another emerging trend. The European-inspired detail gives sandals a sporty, modern look. Fashion chain Zara has a sophisticated, white-bottomed style for girls that’s embellished with silver studs on the straps.

Zara Kids studded sandals, $35.90; zara.com

