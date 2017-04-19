Barron Trump Plays Soccer in Puma Gear With D.C. United — And Wins

Barron Trump, son of President Donald Trump, waves to onlookers at the White House Easter Egg Roll alongside his mother, Melania. REX Shutterstock.

Barron Trump, son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, impressed soccer professionals with his skills on Monday.

The 11-year-old was clad in an Arsenal Football Club jersey, of which Puma is the team’s kit sponsor, and played a friendly pickup game on the White House lawn against members of D.C. United, who took part in the annual Easter Egg Roll that was held earlier in the day.

Barron was dressed in the London–based Arsenal Gunners “red with blue cleats,” according to Washington Post. The youngster met with United forward Patrick Mullins and midfielders Julian Büscher and Marcelo Sarvas, and received some team swag, including a signed soccer ball.

The athletes later indulged the soccer fan with a game on the lawn — and he won.

“It was a pleasure being a part of the Easter Egg Roll event and play some footy in the garden of the White House,” Büscher said in an Instagram post. “Even though we lost the final game to @barrontrumpjr! Counting on a revenge soon bud.”

Speaking to Washington Post, Mullins said Barron is enthusiastic about the sport and team.

“He was very knowledgeable about soccer, knew about D.C. United and was interested to know more,” Mullins said. “Little kid to have a passion for the game and to be knowledgeable and have a conversation with us, it makes me feel good about kids growing up playing the game.”