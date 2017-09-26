Synclaire Brands Is Launching New Girls’ Shoes Inspired by American Girl’s WellieWishers Dolls

A new collection of girls' fashion shoes inspired by American Girl's WellieWishers dolls will launch this holiday season. Courtesy of brand

Synclaire Brands has tapped into the toy world for its latest kids’ collection.

The New York-based firm is partnering with American Girl to launch a line of shoes inspired by the whimsical WellieWishers dolls. Set to debut this holiday season, the collection will feature a mix of fashion casual styles — available in girls’ sizes 5 to 3 — that are inspired by the individual personalities of the five WellieWishers characters. For instance, Willa loves animals, while Kendall is a creative type interested in drawing and inventing. All of the dolls are dressed in colorful Wellington boots so, naturally, rainboots are a key part of the footwear assortment.

A faux-fur trimmed shoe inspired by the Willa doll. Courtesy of brand

Launched last year, the WellieWishers line was created to help younger girls (ages 5 to 7) develop important social and emotional skills such as compassion, empathy, sharing and respecting feelings. The dolls and their stories are featured in an illustrated early chapter book series, as well as an animated show that debuted on Amazon Prime Video last fall.

A T-strap ballet flat inspired by the Kendall doll. Courtesy of brand

“The WellieWishers celebrate an amazing time in a young girl’s life when she’s learning about herself through the world around her and [how to] make good choices today that will ultimately define the person and friend she’ll become tomorrow,” said Katy Dickson, president of American Girl, a subsidiary of Mattel Inc.

A metallic sneaker inspired by the Emerson doll. Courtesy of brand

Priced from $30 to $50, the WellieWishers footwear collection will debut exclusively at Nordstrom and KidsShoes.com. A broader retail rollout will follow for spring ’18.