American Girl’s First Boy Doll Sports Canvas Sneakers

American Girl will launch its first boy doll, Logan Everett, in stores on Feb. 16. Courtesy of brand.

American Girl will make history tomorrow with the launch of its first boy doll.

Named Logan Everett, the brown-haired, 18-inch doll is dressed in a casual outfit featuring a plaid button-down shirt, graphic T-shirt and dark-wash jeans. On his feet, Logan sports simple gray canvas sneakers with blue laces. Musically inclined, he drums alongside Tenney Grant, a female singer-songwriter doll who also will be released tomorrow. A rhythmic drum set will be sold as a separate accessory for Logan.

Logan is among several new dolls launching this year from American Girl. Courtesy of brand.

American Girl, owned by Mattel Inc., has seen rising demand for male dolls in recent years. Until now, some creative consumers have resorted to transforming their girl dolls into boys to fill the void. The addition of Logan (and his sidekick Tenney) also is part of the iconic toy brand’s ongoing push to expand its offering of more contemporary dolls and story lines.

