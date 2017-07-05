Check Out Children’s Brand Akid’s Adorably Quirky ‘Despicable Me 3’ Collaboration

Akid’s “Despicable Me 3” capsule collection launches on July 10. Courtesy of brand.

Akid is mingling with the Minions.

The Los Angeles-based children’s footwear label — whose celebrity fans include North West and Blue Ivy — has teamed up with Universal Brand Development to launch an exclusive capsule collection inspired by the new movie “Despicable Me 3.” The lineup features seven styles (some in multiple colorways) including canvas slip-on sneakers, faux-fur slides and lace-up boots. Set in a black, white and yellow color palette in a nod to the movie’s characters and themes, the collection showcases unique design details such as glow-in-the-dark accents and LED lights.

A printed slip-on sneaker style from the new collaboration. Courtesy of brand.

A bungee-lace sneaker from the “Despicable Me 3” collection. Courtesy of brand.

“As the mom of two young children, I know first hand the impact the ‘Despicable Me’ films have on children and adults alike,” said Akid co-founder Ashleigh Dempster. “It’s one of our favorite family movies, so I jumped at the opportunity to create something in collaboration with ‘Despicable Me 3.’ The entire collection subtly plays off elements of the movie while staying true to the Akid aesthetic for which we’ve become known.”

The collection features faux-fur slides in several different colors including yellow. Courtesy of brand.

A lug-sole boot from the new collection. Courtesy of brand.

Priced from $60 to $140, the shoes will be available for purchase beginning July 10 at Akidbrand.com. The collection also will be featured in Goop’s first Hamptons pop-up market, which opened on July 1 in Amagansett, N.Y.

Produced by Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment, “Despicable Me 3,” which debuted in theaters on June 30, raked in nearly $100 million in box-office sales on the July 4th holiday. The much-anticipated sequel — featuring the voice talents of Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig — picks up the story once again as the mischievous Minions are hoping that their master, Gru, will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain League fires him. Instead, Gru decides to remain retired and travel to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon strike an uneasy alliance to take down the elusive Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who is seeking revenge against the world.