Zoe Saldana Looks Romantic In Ruffles & More Celebs at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards

View Slideshow The Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan. Rex Shutterstock

Zoe Saldana hit the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan with Italian artist hubby Marco Perego.

The couple appeared to only have eyes for each other as they walked the carpet in style. The 38-year-old actress — who shares twin boys with Perego — opted for Armani Prive spring ’16 featuring lavender ruffles paired with silver metallic sandals.

Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Karolina Kurkova stepped out for the occasion in Ferragamo’s famous ‘F’ sandals. The 33-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model teamed the pink gold-heeled sandals with a flouncy floral strapless dress.

Karolina Kurkova wearing pink Ferragamo ‘F’ sandals at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards during MFW. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Naomi Campbell donned a sparkling halter gown embellished with white and yellow feathers at the bottom.

Naomi Campbell donning a feather-embellished gown at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards during MFW. Rex Shutterstock

For more celebs like Dakota Johnson, Gisele Bundchen and more, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Socks, Bold Colors & More Trends for Spring ’18 at Milan Fashion Week

Rihanna Rocks Olgana Paris Pumps for Fenty Beauty Launch in Madrid

Wild Printed Shoes Were Trending on Milan Fashion Week Runways

Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2018 Ready-to-Wear at Milan Fashion Weekc