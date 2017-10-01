Cate Blanchett, Kourtney Kardashian and More on the Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

View Slideshow Kourtney Kardashian, Cate Blanchett and Emily Ratajkowski at PFW. Rex Shutterstock

Valentino, Haider Ackermann, Givenchy and more showed off their spring ’18 collections at Paris Fashion Week this weekend, and here’s who was front and center at the shows.

Kourtney Kardashian and her 24-year-old beau Younes Bendjima made an appearance the Haider Ackermann show, where they showed off their cool couple style. While Bendjima donned royal blue and black Nike high top sneakers, the mom of three donned a black cropped sweater paired with navy pants and black pointed pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian at Haider Ackermann spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, award-winning actress Cate Blanchett, 48, made waves at the Givenchy spring ’18 show today wearing a shimmery black lip-embroidered suit over top a sheer camisole with with peep toe ankle booties.

Cate Blanchett at the Givenchy spring ’18 show. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Alexa Chung hit the Valentino front row in a butterfly-embroidered navy coat over a yellow floral embellished slip dress paired with ultra-pointy lace-up ankle boots.

Alexa Chung at Valentino spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

And at the Altuzarra show, Emily Ratajkowsk showed off black strappy embellished sandals, which she teamed with a printed blazer from Altuzarra resort 2018.

Emily Ratajkowski in the front row at Altuzarra spring 2018.

For more celebs like Salma Hayek, Julianne Moore and Lily Collins sitting front row at PFW, check out the gallery.

