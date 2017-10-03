Will Smith Steps Out With Sons Jaden and Trey for Louis Vuitton Store Opening at Paris Fashion Week

Last night, Will Smith and his boys stepped out for the opening of the Louis Vuitton boutique at Paris Fashion Week.
While the 49-year-old actor was dressed in nude sneakers with a multicolored LV scarf around his neck, Jaden made waves in a cool logo printed windbreaker paired with blue pants and jet black shoes for the occasion. Will’s son Trey, 24, was also in attendance, rocking a head-to-toe black ensemble.
Will and the 19-year-old — who has notably modeled Louis Vuitton womenswear — took to the stage to perform at the store’s opening, which was held at the Maison at Place Vendôme.
Jaden Smith is the face of Louis Vuitton’s new “Series 7” campaign.
