Will Smith Steps Out With Sons Jaden and Trey for Louis Vuitton Store Opening at Paris Fashion Week

Will and Jaden Smith. Rex Shutterstock

Last night, Will Smith and his boys stepped out for the opening of the Louis Vuitton boutique at Paris Fashion Week.

While the 49-year-old actor was dressed in nude sneakers with a multicolored LV scarf around his neck, Jaden made waves in a cool logo printed windbreaker paired with blue pants and jet black shoes for the occasion. Will’s son Trey, 24, was also in attendance, rocking a head-to-toe black ensemble.

Уилл Смит с сынами на открытии бутика Louis Vuitton . Париж A post shared by Тетя Роза (@auntietalks) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:13am PDT

Will and the 19-year-old — who has notably modeled Louis Vuitton womenswear — took to the stage to perform at the store’s opening, which was held at the Maison at Place Vendôme.

#LVParis Will and Jaden Smith performing at the opening of the newest #LouisVuitton Maison at Place Vendome. See more now on Instagram Stories. A post shared by Louis Vuitton Official (@louisvuitton) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Jaden Smith is the face of Louis Vuitton’s new “Series 7” campaign.

Want more?

Jaden Smith Wears Mismatched Sneakers and Louis Vuitton x Supreme Jacket While Skateboarding in New York

Jaden Smith Celebrates His Birthday: A Look at His Non-Gender-Binary Style

Louis Vuitton’s Spring Campaign Features Jaden Smith in Skirt

Jaden Smith Wears Louis Vuitton Boots at the 2017 Met Gala — and Carries Dreadlocks as a Clutch