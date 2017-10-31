Wendy Williams Faints On Live TV in Halloween Costume After Getting ‘Overheated’

Wendy Williams dressed as the Statue of Liberty for Halloween 2017. Instagram

Wendy Williams gave viewers quite the scare when she fainted on live TV today.

Roughly 48 minutes into her annual Halloween show, the 53-year-old media personality — who was decked out in green as the Statue of Liberty — began slurring her words and swaying until she ultimately passed out in the middle of the broadcast.

Wow @WendyWilliams fainted on today's show. "That was not a stunt. I'm overheated in my costume and I did pass out." pic.twitter.com/DsuwcS63Ye — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) October 31, 2017

About six minutes later, the show retuned with a recovered Williams, who clarified that the scary incident was “not a stunt.”

“That was not a stunt. I’m overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But you know what, I’m a champ, and I’m back!” she said as the audience cheered. After the segment came to a close, Williams asked: “Is that the end of the show? Was I passed out for that long?”

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

In the midst of all the drama, Williams took to social media to show off her costume designed by Ceasar Galindo.

The look initially included sequined green pumps from J.Crew, but when she returned to the stage she had changed into similar Lands End ballet flats.