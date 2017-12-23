The Worst Celebrity Wardrobe Malfunctions of 2017

Bella Hadid suffered a wardrobe malfunction at 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Who hasn’t suffered a wardrobe malfunction at some point? They’re inevitable. Sometimes, no matter how well-made an item is or how graceful a person is, one can’t escape life’s wear and tear. Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid know this first hand.

Fashion isn’t always easy. Fabric rips, Mother Nature causes a skirt to fly up and strapless dresses are bound to fall down. That said, let’s take a look at some of the worst wardrobe malfunctions celebrities experienced in the past year, from the red carpet to fashion week.

On the streets of Milan in between fashion shows in late September, the Reebok ambassador appeared totally put-together in a bright pink plaid Fendi resort collection ensemble and Stuart Weitzman clinger booties.

Gigi Hadid out and about before the Fendi show at Milan Fashion Week. Splash

However, that wasn’t the case as the 22-year-old model was forced to whip out some needle and thread to stitch up the seam of her designer trousers in the car. “An interesting experience thanks to the cobblestone streets of Milan,” Hadid wrote over a shot of her sewn pants.

Moreover, during New York Fashion Week earlier that month, the cover girl suffered a major wardrobe malfunction when she lost a shoe on the catwalk at the Anna Sui spring ’18 show. Showing off her runway skills, Hadid expertly sauntered behind her sister wearing just one sparkly peep-toe platform and a semi sheer sock on the other foot.

While Chloe Sevigny was styled to perfection in a plunging ruffled white wrap dress with a thigh-high slit and embellished Miu Miu sandals at the Venice Film Festival, the wind was not on the actresses side that day.

Chloe Sevigny wearing Miu Miu sandals at the 2017 Venice Film Festival. Rex Shutterstock

A gust of wind sent the star’s fruit-printed frock billowing open — revealing her nude underwear on the red carpet at the “Lean on Pete” premiere. But without missing a beat, the red carpet veteran continued posing like a pro as if nothing happened.

Chloe Sevigny, 42, suffers KNICKER FLASH as dress blows up at Venice Film Festival https://t.co/uFHDn7Ppkq pic.twitter.com/5njiH9DXpv — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 1, 2017

Another red carpet wardrobe malfunction occurred at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year when Bella Hadid’s strapless gown by Alexandre Vauthier, featuring an ultra-highs slit similar to Sevigny’s, revealed more than she intended when she greeted Susan Sarandon.

Bella Hadid wears Olgana Paris sandals at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Wearing strappy Olgana Paris sandals, the Nike spokeswoman exposed her underwear while planting a kiss on the iconic actresses’ cheek.

Bella Hadid greets Susan Sarandon on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Hadid continued to pose before stopping to look down at her chest to make an adjustment to the bodice of the gown — making sure to not suffer another exposure.

Bella Hadid on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

For pictures of more celebrity wardrobe malfunctions through the years, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Bella Hadid Nearly Had a Wardrobe Malfunction in a Risky Bra and Sneakers on Vacation

Selena Gomez Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction in Braless Sheer Turtleneck & Red Hot Mules

Nicole Kidman Narrowly Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction at Louis Vuitton Event in New York