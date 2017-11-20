Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss and More Walk the Runway At the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

View Slideshow (L-R) Karlie Kloss and Bella Hadid on the catwalk at the VS Fashion Show in Shanghai. Rex Shutterstock

Today in Shanghai, some of the world’s biggest supermodels hit the catwalk in an assortment of stunning looks at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Seasoned runway star Adriana Lima stunned in a feathery, colorful ensemble, complete with Brian Atwood peep-toe boots for one of her looks.

Adriana Lima wearing peep-toe booties by Brian Atwood on the runway. Rex Shutterstock

As for Bella Hadid, the 21-year-old Nike spokesmodel rocked the runway in sultry black intimates with multicolored blue wings and matching embroidered gloves and ankle boots in blue and white.

Bella Hadid wearing blue and white ankle boots on the catwalk at the 2017 VS Fashion Show. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Alessandra Ambrosio — who has walked for Victoria’s Secret a whopping seventeen times — and fellow Angel Lily Aldridge made waves in rocker-chic lingerie with denim thigh-high booties.

Alessandra Ambrosio and LIly Aldridge wearing denim boots. Rex Shutterstock

Returning to the catwalk — Karlie Kloss appeared like an ethereal fairy goddess on the runway in one of her looks featuring wings with lavender petals and strappy embellished over-the-knee sandals.

Karlie Kloss wearing strappy embellished over-the-knee sandals on the catwalk. Rex Shutterstock

