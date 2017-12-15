This Singer Says She Was Barred From a Business-Class Lounge for Wearing Ugg Boots

Ugg boots Splash

Human League singer Joanne Catherall said she was denied access to a Qantas airlines business-class lounge in Melbourne, Australia, because she was wearing Ugg boots. Qantas airlines responded that the entertainer was rebuffed because of the saloon’s strict dress code for passengers in the club room. Per company policy, the saloon requires “casual dress wear” similar to “most clubs and restaurants.”

The 55-year-old synth pop star, who was traveling to Sydney for a show as a part of the band’s Australian tour, took to Twitter to defend her choice in footwear. “Denied access @Qantas business class lounge in @Melair Melbourne Airport apparently Ugg (Australia) Boots are deemed sleepwear by the lady working there although no problem in any of the other lounges so far,” Catherall tweeted Wednesday.

The singer added that the woman working there refused her entry for having on “sleepwear” and suggested she go buy new shoes from a shop at the airport.

Denied access @Qantas business class lounge in @Melair Melbourne Airport apparently Ugg (Australia) Boots are deemed sleepwear by the lady working there although no problem in any of the other lounges so far.Helpfully she suggested I go to one of the shops & purchase some shoes — Joanne Human League (@Lubycat) December 14, 2017

The airline didn’t take long to respond, writing, “We endeavor to remain consistent and uphold our Lounge’s dress guidelines to all our guests,” followed by a link to what is considered appropriate attire.

Not happy with their response, the British singer replied, “Why would an @UGG boot I wear outdoors in all weathers be classed as sleepwear in @Qantas lounge but nowhere else that I have ever been on this earth ?”

Whereas what I had on were outdoor @UGG BOOTS pic.twitter.com/IPUPLV7QHf — Joanne Human League (@Lubycat) December 14, 2017

In a statement to the Independent, Qantas said: “We completely understand that no one likes being declined at the door but we’ve always had smart casual dress standards for our lounges, which are similar for those in place for most clubs and restaurants. Over the past couple of years we have had clear feedback from lounge members that they wanted these existing guidelines to be applied more rigorously.”

Later, Catherall cheekily Tweeted a shot of a pair of chunky black lace-up boots featuring an ankle buckle detail, quipping “Stage boots not Uggs.”

Stage boots not Uggs pic.twitter.com/vUczLwBcfl — Joanne Human League (@Lubycat) December 15, 2017

