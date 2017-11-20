Tracee Ellis Ross’ Style Ruled the 2017 AMAs

Tracee Ellis Ross on stage at the AMAs.

After hitting the carpet in a custom wine-colored sequin gown from Stella McCartney and Tamara Mellon sandals, AMAs host Tracee Ellis Ross took the stage in an assortment of statement-making ensembles for the evening.

In this look, the “Black-ish” actress shines in a gold couture tiered number by designer Ronald van der Kemp and stiletto heels.

Tracee Ellis Ross on stage. Rex Shutterstock

In another lavish outfit, the 45-year-old star showed silver metallic thigh-high boots from Aldo with a white crop top paired with a cream-colored asymmetrical tulle skirt.

Ross wearing a white crop top and tulle skirt with an asymmetrical hemline and over-the-knee Aldo boots. Rex Shutterstock

As a tribute to mom Diana Ross, the former “Girlfriends” star sported a shirt from her mom’s 1981 performance with Michael Jackson, which she found in the legendary singer’s garage. Completing the look, she paired socks to match with mary jane pumps.

The host rocking a shirt from her mom’s 1981 performance with Michael Jackson. Rex Shutterstock

Here, Ross hit the audience with a ’70s-inspired ice-blue fringed beaded Paco Rabanne top and skirt with turquoise jewelry and matching heeled sandals.

Ross in a ’70s-inspired dress with silver sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Ross wowed in this plunging embellished peplum number paired oversized hoops and stiletto round-toe pumps.

Ross wearing a plunging peplum dress with stiletto pumps. Rex Shutterstock

