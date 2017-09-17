Kate Moss and Daughter Lila Grace, Plus Charlie XCX Hit the Front Row at Topshop

View Slideshow Topshop spring '18. Rex Shutterstock

At Topshop’s spring ’18 show in London this afternoon, a flurry of celebs, from supermodels and singers, hit the front row.

After sitting front row at Burberry yesterday, Kate Moss brought daughter Lila Grace and a friend to take in the latest collection from the high street brand.

While the iconic model donned a black belted jumpsuit and tan boots accessorized with a Saint Laurent handbag and cat-eye sunglasses, the 14-year-old opted for plaid pants, black creeper sneakers, and a black leather bomber jacket.

Kate Moss with daughter Lila Grace and a friend. Rex Shutterstock

The 43-year-old sat next to British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who was appointed the fashion director a i-D magazine at the age of 18.

Kate Moss, Edward Enninful and Lila Grace. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Boys” singer, Charlie XCX also made an appearance at the show, donning a neon green knit sweater teamed with embellished jeans and sky-high patent platform ankle boots.

Charlie XCX at Topshop spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

After hitting the Versus Versace show, FKA Twigs headed to Topshop in an oversized burgundy coat with black lace-up boots.

FKA Twigs. Rex Shutterstock

For more celebs sitting front row at Topshop spring ’18, check out the gallery ahead.

