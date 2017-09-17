Kate Moss and Daughter Lila Grace, Plus Charlie XCX Hit the Front Row at Topshop

At Topshop’s spring ’18 show in London this afternoon, a flurry of celebs, from supermodels and singers, hit the front row.
After sitting front row at Burberry yesterday, Kate Moss brought daughter Lila Grace and a friend to take in the latest collection from the high street brand.
While the iconic model donned a black belted jumpsuit and tan boots accessorized with a Saint Laurent handbag and cat-eye sunglasses, the 14-year-old opted for plaid pants, black creeper sneakers, and a black leather bomber jacket.
The 43-year-old sat next to British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who was appointed the fashion director a i-D magazine at the age of 18.
Meanwhile, “Boys” singer, Charlie XCX also made an appearance at the show, donning a neon green knit sweater teamed with embellished jeans and sky-high patent platform ankle boots.
After hitting the Versus Versace show, FKA Twigs headed to Topshop in an oversized burgundy coat with black lace-up boots.
For more celebs sitting front row at Topshop spring ’18, check out the gallery ahead.
