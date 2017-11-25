‘This Is Us’ Star Eris Baker Dishes on Shoes, Shopping and Slaying the Red Carpet

Twelve-year-old actress Eris Baker is a rising fashion star. Rex Shutterstock

Part of the stellar kids’ cast on “This Is Us,” Eris Baker has already proven she’s got some serious acting chops. Now, the talented 12-year-old — who plays Tess Pearson on the hit NBC drama series — is showing off her killer fashion skills.

Since her TV debut last year, the California-born tween has been lighting up the red carpet with her spunky and sophisticated looks. A huge footwear fan, she likes to top off her outfits — and add a pop of personality — with a fun pair of statement shoes, from metallic creepers and patent-leather oxfords to embellished combat boots.

“I love shoes,” Baker told Footwear News. “Whenever I find a cool pair that very few people have, I’m on it.”

Here, the budding star opens up about her favorite brands, shopping haunts and celebrity role models.

My personal style: “It’s very eclectic. I’m inspired by so many things — people, design and textures, moods and feelings, music, art, history. My style is the result of everything I’ve seen, heard, learned and felt. I like to take tasteful risks and express myself through fashion.”

Footwear philosophy: “I love shoes for their look and for their uniqueness. I like shoes with sequins, patches, cute messages, bright colors and short, chunky heels — because I haven’t mastered this heel thing yet.”

Favorite brands: “I love the classics: Adidas, Converse, Dr. Martens, Timberland.”

Most comfortable pair: “I am born and raised in Southern California, so nothing beats a cute pair of flip-flops for longs days on the set.”

Baker in pointy-toe patent-leather oxfords at the 2017 Dynamic and Diverse Emmy Nominee Reception. Rex Shutterstock

Style guidance: “For most of my red carpet looks, I team up with my stylist, Neishea Lemle. I love working with her because she gets me. She knows what I like, and she understands the trends and is always willing to push the limits with me. For everyday looks, my mom and I work together. My style sense actually comes from her. She has always encouraged me to use fashion as my first voice and express myself.”

Shopping haunts: “Some of my favorites at the moment are Zara, Nordstrom, H&M, vintage shops and small boutiques with those one-of-a-kind items.”

Most memorable red carpet look: “It’s hard to choose, but one that I really had fun with was the all-black look I wore to our Season 2 premiere party [in September]. I channeled the legendary Michael Jackson with a black sequined jacket, leather-ish pants and lace-up boots. Michael started his career at a young age like me, and I hope to one day be as inspiring to my generation as he was.”

Baker steps out in black combat boots at the Season 2 premiere of “This Is Us” in September. Rex Shutterstock

On my wish list: “I’m hoping for my first pair of Yeezys. Kanye has a dope style. I love how he dares to be different.”

If I could raid my ‘This Is Us’ character Tess’ wardrobe, I’d take: “Everything! We have some incredibly talented people in wardrobe who know exactly what I like. I see stuff every day that I want to take home.”

Celebrity fashion idol: “Zendaya, without question. She is #goals. She and her stylist kill it every single time.”

Co-star style envy: “Susan Kelechi Watson [who plays Beth Pearson] kills it on the carpet. From head to toe, she always looks great. She is always so classy, chic and fashion-forward. I love her.”

Hottest trends at school: “My friends are all pulling out their best fall booties right now. [Styles] with fur and different fall tones are flooding our campus. And the Chuck Taylors and Stan Smiths will never get old.”

Style inspiration: “Social media, magazines, red carpets, celeb spottings, school, art, look books, Fashion Weeks, window shopping, vintage stores, boutiques — I could go on and on.”

Best part of working on a hit show: “Being able to work with such amazing people. ‘This Is Us’ is one of my first TV experiences, and I am learning so much from the amazingly talented people around me.”