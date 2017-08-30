Taylor Swift’s New Music Video’s Sultry Lace-Up Boots Are Now 50 Percent Off

Taylor Swift's new "Reputation" album promo. Courtesy of Instagram

Taylor Swift debuted a variety of different standout looks in the video premiere of her buzzed about new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

In one scene, Taylor, 27, swings around in a birdcage as she sings, which seems to suggest the pop star feels trapped or imprisoned by her reputation. For the sequence, Swift dons an entirely orange ensemble featuring a Greg Lauren belted playsuit with matching Gianvito Rossi lace-up satin over-the-knee boots.

And while the boots aren’t available in orange just like Taylor’s — the sultry style retails for $2,195 but they’re now on sale for 50 percent off, $1,097.50. They’re available in black, purple and taupe colorways. The thigh-high silhouette features ribbon laces to adjust the fit to your legs while also making them appear longer. Pair them with a mini dress or a playsuit like Taylor for a fun, sexy look.

To shop Taylor’s over-the-knee Gianvito Rossi boots in black, check out the link below.

Gianvito Rossi Lace-up satin thigh boots, $1,097.50; net-a-porter.com

