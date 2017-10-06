Solange Switches Super-Short Cropped Blond Afro for Long Mermaid Braids

Solange turned heads on Wednesday with a new look. The songbird debuted shorter hair along with a pumpkin-colored cutout, caped dress from Helmut Lang by Shane Oliver, fresh from the runway at New York Fashion Week.
The “A Seat at the Table” singer — who hosted the Surface Travel Awards — completed the shimmery autumn-inspired look with Christian Louboutin fall ’17 black suede ankle strap sandals with PVC details and Laruicci hoop earrings.
Bey’s little sister, 31, took to Instagram to post a shot of her look for the occasion, commenting that it was rare evening out for her.
The following night, Solange was back to rocking mermaid braids with Stella Luna fall ’17 slingbacks and blue leather pants alongside Chance the Rapper and Snoop Dogg at the Levi’s Trucker 50th Anniversary at Levi’s Haus of Strauss.
