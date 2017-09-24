Sofie Richie Hits Miami With Scott Disick in Embellished Sandals and a Denim Dress

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie show PDA on a boat in Miami. Splash

After a summer of speculation, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have gone public with their romance, showing off some PDA while in Miami.

The pair were first spotted out and about in the sexy city on Friday, where the 19-year-old model donned a denim minidress paired with black, stud-embellished sandals.

@SofiaRichie and @LetTheLordBeWithYou spotted out and about in Miami. (September 22) #sofiarichie #scottdisick A post shared by Sofia Richie Updates (@srichiedaily) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Meanwhile, the father of three was more dressed down in jeans, a printed zip-up hoodie and Nike Air Force sneakers, which have been his go-to favorite lately.

@SofiaRichie and @LetTheLordBeWithYou spotted out and about in Miami. (September 22) #sofiarichie #scottdisick A post shared by Sofia Richie Updates (@srichiedaily) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

The next day, Scott took to Instagram to post an intimate shot of the two on a boat. In the pic, the 34-year-old ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian is wearing a $550 Gucci logo T-shirt.

This comes on the heels of the news of Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy and the tenth anniversary special of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which airs tonight on E!.

Want more?

Sofia Richie Wore On-Trend White Boots for Shopping Date With Scott Disick

Kylie Jenner Steps Out in Baggy T-Shirt & Nike Sneakers Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Baldwin & Sofia Richie Wear Nearly the Same Dress — but Switch Things up With Shoe Style