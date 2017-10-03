Sofia Richie Heads to Mexico With Scott Disick in Pink Gucci Loafers

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie ride a jet ski in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Oct. 2. Splash

It seems like just a minute ago Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were showing PDA on vacation in Miami, and now the new couple has taken their romance to Mexico.

The twosome was spotted in Puerto Vallarta jet-skiing and getting cozy in the water after making things official on Instagram a little more than a week ago. And on Monday, the 19-year-old model posted a sweet shot of the pair with a view of the beach behind them.

While Scott, 33, wore an Off-White graphic printed T-shirt with leafy swim trunks and white Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers, Sofia sported black pants with a white tank, an Alexander Wang bag and pink leather Gucci loafers.

The millennial pink convertible loafers were topped with Gucci’s signature horsebit hardware and added a subtle pop of color against her black and white ensemble.

