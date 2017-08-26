Sofia Richie Donned Lace-Up Boots From The Row for Her 19th Birthday

Sofia Richie sticks her head out of her car window in Los Angeles on Aug. 25. Splash

Sofia Richie made the most of her 19th birthday this week.

The model — who has been linked to Justin Bieber — was spotted celebrating on Thursday with her mom Diane Alexander at celebrity favorite The Ivy in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, Richie donned an oversized white sweater paired with a long white skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter embraced the monochromatic trend, and completed her all-white ensemble with lace-up calf-leather combat boots from The Row.

Sofia Richie celebrates her birthday with her mother at The Ivy on Aug. 24. Splash

The boots feature a rounded white toe and black laces.

Later, in the early hours of Friday morning, the “Tings” cover girl was seen hanging out of her car window, appearing to have a blast.

Shop Sofia’s combat boots via the link below.

The Row Fara Lace-Up Leather Combat Boot, $1,390; neimanmarcus.com

The Row, designed by Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, launched shoes last year. “Footwear was the natural next category for The Row. We want to provide our customers with all of her essentials. We hope The Row shoe collection will do that,” Mary-Kate Olsen told Footwear News.

