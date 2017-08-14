Shop Shoe Styles Straight From the TCA’s Red Carpet

Shop sandals straight from the Teen Choice Awards red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Sandals seemed to be the main trend on the blue carpet at Sunday’s Teen Choice Awards. Celebs rocked patent leather, satin and embellished styles at last night’s festivities, and FN is here to help you shop the looks.

Vanessa Hudgens donned a blouse and trousers from Reema Acra fall ’17 paired with chic Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony pumps.

Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Patent Leather Sandals, $725; saksfifthavenue.com

Meanwhile, “Pretty Little Liars” alum Lucy Hale donned the ever-popular Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong sandal with a Fausto Puglisi fall ’17 cut-out dress.

Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Ankle Strap Sandal, $398; nordstrom.com

“Transformers: The Last Knight” star Isabela Moner donned a more affordable Vince Camuto option on the red carpet. The satin style matched her playful rust-colored Sophie Theallet dress perfectly,

Imagine Vince Camuto Devin Sandal, $109.95, nordstrom.com

Millie Bobby Brown opted for a bright yellow dress with matching statement Pierre Hardy sandals for the occasion.

Pierre Hardy the Memphis sandal, $348; pierrehardy.com

Peyton List donned red embellished strappy sandals from Sophia Webster for the awards.

Sophia Webster Rosalind Crystal Sandals, $495; sophiawebster.com

