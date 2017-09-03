Selena Gomez Wears 50% Off Slides for Date with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez is spending the weekend with The Weeknd.
The “Bad Liar” singer and her man stepped out in style on Friday for some late-night ice cream. While the Canadian singer donned chunky combat boots, Selena rocked pants and a camisole from The Row paired under a long coat with a woven crossbody bag from Soludos and Dear Frances Jen slides.
The slip-on sandals are satin with pearl embellishments and are currently half off.
The next night, following a day of shopping, the duo stepped out again — this time in the rain for an Italian dinner. This time around Selena donned Alexander Wang Eri studded boots paired with jeans and a t-shirt, as well as her Selena Gracie Coach bag.
Shop the style via the link below.
Dear Frances Jen Slides, $175; shopbop.com
