Selena Gomez in Gucci & More Sneakers to Shop That Celebs Are Loving Right Now

View Slideshow Selena Gomez wears Gucci sneakers and an Alexa Chung dress. Courtesy of Instagram

If there’s one thing that is consistent in life, it’s the need for a good pair of sneakers. Whether you’re exercising, running errands or simply sporting the style for fashion purposes, sneakers are omnipresent.

With that said, FN is taking a look at some of the kicks celebs have been sporting out and about lately, and where you can shop the styles.

On Tuesday (June 6) Selena Gomez donned the popular Gucci embroidered sneakers for The Weeknd’s concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The starlet paired the sneaks with a patent Alexa Chung apron dress over a red t-shirt.

Selena Gomez wearing Gucci Ace embroidered sneakers. Instagram/farfetch.

Gucci Ace embroidered low-top sneaker, $456; farfetch.com

This past Saturday (June 3) Bella Hadid was spotted at The Grove in L.A. wearing Nike’s Classic Cortez kicks. The supermodel recently starred in the campaign for the return of the famous ’70s sneaker.

Bella Hadid wearing Nike Classic Cortez leather sneakers. Splash

Women’s Nike Classic Cortez Leather Casual Shoes, $69.99; finishline.com

Last month, JLo was seen heading to the gym in these cool Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit sneakers in black. The 47-year-old has also been spotted donning a neon green version of the kicks, which you can shop here.

Jennifer Lopez wearing Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit sneakers. Splash/nike.

Women’s Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit sneakers, $150; nike.com

To shop more celebs favorite sneakers lately, check out the gallery.