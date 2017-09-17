Selena Gomez Steps Out in Puma Sneakers Following Kidney Transplant Revelation

Selena Gomez out and about in NYC on Saturday. Splash

When Selena Gomez isn’t supporting The Weeknd, she’s still a fan of Puma.

The 25-year-old “Bad Liar” singer stepped out for a gym session in NYC on Saturday sporting black leather training sneakers by the brand paired with an oversized plaid belted coat.

Meanwhile, her friend donned a red Gucci long-sleeved tee, red leggings and what appear to also be Puma kicks, with pink metallic toe caps.

Selena grabs a salad after hitting the gym in Puma sneakers in New York. Splash

Selena’s slip-on style sneakers feature a long tongue with the logo appearing on the side of the shoe.

Selena Gomez wearing Puma sneakers. Splash

This outing comes just a day after the star revealed to her fans via Instagram that she has undergone a kidney transplant at the beginning of the summer. Her friend, actress Francia Raisa, was the one that donated the kidney, giving Selena the “ultimate gift.”

