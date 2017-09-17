Selena Gomez Steps Out in Puma Sneakers Following Kidney Transplant Revelation

When Selena Gomez isn’t supporting The Weeknd, she’s still a fan of Puma.
The 25-year-old “Bad Liar” singer stepped out for a gym session in NYC on Saturday sporting black leather training sneakers by the brand paired with an oversized plaid belted coat.
Meanwhile, her friend donned a red Gucci long-sleeved tee, red leggings and what appear to also be Puma kicks, with pink metallic toe caps.
Selena’s slip-on style sneakers feature a long tongue with the logo appearing on the side of the shoe.
This outing comes just a day after the star revealed to her fans via Instagram that she has undergone a kidney transplant at the beginning of the summer. Her friend, actress Francia Raisa, was the one that donated the kidney, giving Selena the “ultimate gift.”
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
