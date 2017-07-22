11 Shoe Styles to Shop From Selena Gomez’s Closet on Her 25th Birthday

View Slideshow Shop Selena Gomez's shoe style. REX Shutterstock/Farfetch

Selena Gomez is celebrating her 25th birthday today (June 22), and looking back, she’s already has had quite a year. Netflix’s hit “13 Reasons Why,” which she executive-produced, debuted in March, and she currently has two singles — “Bad Liar” and “Fetish” — on Apple Music’s Pop A-List playlist.

That said, let’s take a look at some of the pop star’s most enviable shoe moments. And better yet, shop the looks for yourself.

Just last month, the “It Ain’t Me” singer donned Stuart Weitzman Clingy booties in “snow” with a white tank top and matching pants for a monochromatic look.

Selena Gomez wearing Stuart Weitzman clingy booties on June 13. Instagram/Brand

Stuart Weitzman Clingy Booties, $598; stuartweitzman.com

Then, on June 3, the former Disney Channel star opted for these cool leather sandals from Mansur Gavriel paired with an Alexachung Stripy Mohair vest and Re/done jeans for a day out in Soho, New York. To complete her look, Gomez donned a pale pink J.W. Anderson crossbody bag.

Selena Gomez wearing Mansur Gavriel mule sandals in Soho on June 3. Instagram/fwrd

Later, for a night out, the singer-actress changed into these platform Guiseppe Zanotti pumps and a skin-tight navy minidress.

Selena Gomez wearing Giuseppe Zanotti heels in New York on June 3. Instagram/Farfetch

To shop Selena Gomez’s shoe style, check out the gallery.