Shop Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birkenstock Sandals and More Celeb Summer Picks

Sandals are the shoe of the season — there’s no doubt about that. When the weather gets warm, often the toes come out. With that said, plenty of celebs have been rocking some chic styles out and about lately, making us a tad bit envious. If you’re looking to shop some amazing sandals that your favorite stars have been sporting, keep reading.

On June 15, with kids in tow, Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted out grocery shopping in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles donning white Birkenstocks. This isn’t the first occasion that the supermodel has been seen wearing the style — she was also papped headed to yoga in the same low-key sandals earlier this month.

Birkenstock Arizona White Birko-Flor Sandal, $99.95; nordstrom.com

Lately, Selena Gomez has beens seen wearing sneakers a lot, but on June 8, the star set out in these black python sandals from Tod’s. Paired with a black dress, Gomez looked cool but casual for a visit to the Radio Disney studios in L.A.

Tod’s Sandals in Black Python $555; tods.com

