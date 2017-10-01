Ryan Gosling Parties with Eva Mendes in Rare Public Appearance Together after Hosting SNL

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes step out in NYC. Splash

With the help of Jay-Z — Ryan Gosling kicked off the latest season of “Saturday Night Live” last night.

Following the show, the “La La Land” actor was accompanied by partner Eva Mendes, Jay-Z and Beyoncé and a slew of celebs for an after party at Tao in NYC. While Gosling and Mendes usually keep their romance low-key — are rarely spotted out together — the couple hit the streets of New York hand-in-hand.

For the occasion, the 36-year-old host kept things casual in a denim jacket paired with navy pants and brown lace up shoes, while the 43-year-old New York and Co. designer opted for a ’70s-inspired patterned jumpsuit and chunky black platform sandals.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes hit Tao restaurant in New York on Sept 30. Splash

The famously private couple linked up back in 2011, starred in “Place Beyond the Pines” together in 2013 and are the parents of two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes out and about in New York on Saturday. Splash

In December 2016, Gosling told GQ, “Eva’s the dream mother, and they’re dream babies, and it’s like a dream that I’m having right now. I’m dreaming it all.”

