Russell Westbrook Somehow Made Track Pants and Gucci Boots Work

Russell Westbrook won Best Male Athlete at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, but his fashion choices might have stolen the show.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star and 2017 NBA MVP wore a simple black button-down shirt, but the lower half of his outfit was something to see. He wore a pair of green track pants with a white stripe down the side with Gucci’s lace-up brogue boots. Most pairs seem to be offered with cream-colored laces, but Westbrook wore red laces. The shoes feature a lion head buckle across the toe.

Didn’t think track pants and boots could be done? Westbrook proves its possible — and takes athleisure to another level with this look. Westbrook showed off his outfit on the red carpet with wife Nina Earl.

At $1,490, Westbrook’s boots don’t come cheap, but as he shows, they can go with just about anything in your closet.

