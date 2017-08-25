Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Steps Out in Architectural Saint Laurent Booties for the First Time Since Giving Birth

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Rex Shutterstock

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave birth to her first child — a son named Jack — in June. Now, exactly two months later, the supermodel is finally stepping out.

The 30-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel was photographed on Wednesday heading to a lunch party in Hollywood to celebrate Anine Bing’s Savage Rose perfume launch. For the occasion, she donned a plaid blazer, a black silk tank top and black skinny jeans — all by Anine Bing.

And on her feet, the cover girl sported burgundy Saint Laurent Niki booties.

omfg she looks so fabulous!! you wouldn't even know she gave birth 2 months ago 😲 Rosie's heads to @aninebing's dinner for their fragrance launch last night 🌹❤️ hollywood ⇝ August 23, 2017. @rosiehw #rosiehuntingtonwhiteley A post shared by rosie huntington whiteley (@dailyrhw) on Aug 24, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

The boots — which matched the subtle accents in her blazer — feature a sleek leather pointed toe with an asymmetrical collar and architectural heel.

Shop the look via the link below.

Saint Laurent Niki leather ankle boots, $895; saksfifthavenue.com