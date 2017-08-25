Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Steps Out in Architectural Saint Laurent Booties for the First Time Since Giving Birth

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave birth to her first child — a son named Jack — in June. Now, exactly two months later, the supermodel is finally stepping out.
The 30-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel was photographed on Wednesday heading to a lunch party in Hollywood to celebrate Anine Bing’s Savage Rose perfume launch. For the occasion, she donned a plaid blazer, a black silk tank top and black skinny jeans — all by Anine Bing.
And on her feet, the cover girl sported burgundy Saint Laurent Niki booties.
The boots — which matched the subtle accents in her blazer — feature a sleek leather pointed toe with an asymmetrical collar and architectural heel.
Saint Laurent Niki leather ankle boots, $895; saksfifthavenue.com