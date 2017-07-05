Ronnie Fieg and Nike Design Custom Sneakers for His Wedding

Kith founder and creative director Ronnie Fieg married Shir Yaakov in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday.
Of course, his wedding would not be complete without some custom sneakers. Earlier this week, he wrote on his Instagram that he collaborated with Nike to design custom footwear for him and his groomsmen. The shoebox had the wedding date and “Shir and Ronnie” on the lid. Fieg also designed custom tuxedos with Tommy Hilfiger, and the tags read “Tommy Hilfiger for Ronnie Fieg.”
Fieg posted a picture of him and his groomsmen on Tuesday all wearing the Hilfiger classic black tuxedos with their Nike shoes. The groomsmen’s Nikes featured a black upper and white sole, while Fieg appeared to wear dress shoes for the ceremony. Fieg’s friend Tim McGurr posted a photo on his Instagram that gives a closer look at the shoes.
Other groomsmen included Kith’s Nick Annacone, Stampd founder Chris Stamp and NFL player Victor Cruz.
