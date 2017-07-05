Ronnie Fieg and Nike Design Custom Sneakers for His Wedding

Ronnie Fieg and Shir Yaakov. REX Shutterstock

Kith founder and creative director Ronnie Fieg married Shir Yaakov in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday.

Of course, his wedding would not be complete without some custom sneakers. Earlier this week, he wrote on his Instagram that he collaborated with Nike to design custom footwear for him and his groomsmen. The shoebox had the wedding date and “Shir and Ronnie” on the lid. Fieg also designed custom tuxedos with Tommy Hilfiger, and the tags read “Tommy Hilfiger for Ronnie Fieg.”

Current mood. On my way to marry my best friend and most beautiful woman on the planet with my team. Feeling so blessed today. #morefiegs #whatatimetobeafieg #justus A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

My good friends at Nike and I got together to design some footwear for my groomsmen and myself. 🙏🏼 #waitonit A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on Jul 1, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

My good friend and I designed a few tuxedos for the groomsmen and myself. A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on Jul 1, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Fieg posted a picture of him and his groomsmen on Tuesday all wearing the Hilfiger classic black tuxedos with their Nike shoes. The groomsmen’s Nikes featured a black upper and white sole, while Fieg appeared to wear dress shoes for the ceremony. Fieg’s friend Tim McGurr posted a photo on his Instagram that gives a closer look at the shoes.

Custom Nike RF's for Game Day. A post shared by 13thwitness (@13thwitness) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Other groomsmen included Kith’s Nick Annacone, Stampd founder Chris Stamp and NFL player Victor Cruz.

