Rita Ora hits the red carpet at MTV's European Music Awards in London. Rex Shutterstock

Celebs hit the red carpet for the 24th MTV Europe Music Awards in London on Sunday — where leggy looks were trending and Rita Ora stepped out in her bathrobe.

Turning heads as she walked the star-studded carpet, the hitmaker showed off a fluffy white bathrobe featuring a thigh-high slit paired with a matching towel wrapped around her head.

To complete the look, Ora slipped into ivory pointed-toe pumps featuring a sparkling embellished toe. She also wore diamond earrings and a matching necklace.

Rita Ora on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin, FN’s 2017 Style Influencer of the Year, highlighted her toned legs in a black sequined long-sleeve minidress and strappy black sandals.

Hailey Baldwin wearing strappy sandals on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Demi Lovato made waves in a plunging black and white plaid suit teamed with sky-high velvet platform sandals courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti.

Demi Lovato walks the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

While they’re hidden here, Camila Cabello wore rose gold Giuseppe Zanotti Darcie sandals to match her pink semi-sheer gown.

Camila Cabello wearing an ethereal pink gown. Rex Shutterstock

Lana Del Rey also hit the awards show, where she wore a colorful floral print gown with a dangerously high slit paired with sparkly purple sandals.