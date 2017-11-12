Celebs hit the red carpet for the 24th MTV Europe Music Awards in London on Sunday — where leggy looks were trending and Rita Ora stepped out in her bathrobe.
Turning heads as she walked the star-studded carpet, the hitmaker showed off a fluffy white bathrobe featuring a thigh-high slit paired with a matching towel wrapped around her head.
To complete the look, Ora slipped into ivory pointed-toe pumps featuring a sparkling embellished toe. She also wore diamond earrings and a matching necklace.
Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin, FN’s 2017 Style Influencer of the Year, highlighted her toned legs in a black sequined long-sleeve minidress and strappy black sandals.
Elsewhere, Demi Lovato made waves in a plunging black and white plaid suit teamed with sky-high velvet platform sandals courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti.
While they’re hidden here, Camila Cabello wore rose gold Giuseppe Zanotti Darcie sandals to match her pink semi-sheer gown.
Lana Del Rey also hit the awards show, where she wore a colorful floral print gown with a dangerously high slit paired with sparkly purple sandals.