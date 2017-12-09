Rita Ora Looks Straight Out of the North Pole in Christmas-Inspired Number at Jingle Bell Ball

If Rita Ora’s goal with her look for Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball in London today was to channel a sultry Mrs. Clause, then she definitely succeeded.
Getting into the festive spirt, the pop star sported a red-embroidered coat dress with an oversized fur collar and matching puffy cotton ball-like sleeves from Columbian-born designer, Esteban Cortazar.
The British songstress, 27, pulled her ensemble together with red ankle-strap sandals and a bold lip.
Ora later opened the show this performing her hit single “Your Song.” For her appearance on stage, she wore a “Clueless”-inspired yellow checked outfit with matching knee-high boots.
