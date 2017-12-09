Rita Ora Looks Straight Out of the North Pole in Christmas-Inspired Number at Jingle Bell Ball

Rita Ora on the red carpet at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball in London. Rex Shutterstock

If Rita Ora’s goal with her look for Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball in London today was to channel a sultry Mrs. Clause, then she definitely succeeded.

Getting into the festive spirt, the pop star sported a red-embroidered coat dress with an oversized fur collar and matching puffy cotton ball-like sleeves from Columbian-born designer, Esteban Cortazar.

The British songstress, 27, pulled her ensemble together with red ankle-strap sandals and a bold lip.

Rita Ora sports a glamorous fur-trim dress and red sandals at the Jingle Bell Ball in London. Rex Shutterstock

Ora later opened the show this performing her hit single “Your Song.” For her appearance on stage, she wore a “Clueless”-inspired yellow checked outfit with matching knee-high boots.

Rita Ora strikes a pose at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball in London on Dec. 9. Rex Shutterstock

Рита Ора сегодня вечером на London's O2 Arena, Jingle Ball 2017🇬🇧🎉✌🏼🔥#ritaora ➡️🔔 New журнал о звездах и селебрити в интернете ! New Celebrity Magazine https://gossipdidi.com Follow my @hollywoodmooddi #celebrity#celebritynews #этоголливуддетка#bartenders#celebritystyle#hollywoodstar#showbiz#gossip#nightclub#richandfamous#spletnik#hollywoodstar#селебрити#celebs#fitmama#bestoftheweek#plasticsurgery#mixology#star#blogging#有名人#ハリウッド#новостизвезд#фитмама#modellife#modellifestyle A post shared by Latest Celeb News Showbiz (@gossipdididi) on Dec 9, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

