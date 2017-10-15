Rihanna’s White Hot Traveling Outfit Will Make You Appreciate High-Low Style

Rihanna in all white at JFK on Oct. 13. Splash

After stepping out in a full look from Tom Ford’s latest collection for the launch of her Fenty Galaxy line on Friday, Rihanna was spotted at JFK styled in an all-white ensemble on Saturday.

Wearing a baggy white sweatshirt and sweatpants from London-based streetwear brand Palace Skateboards, the designer completed the look with Off-White pointed booties from Virgil Abloh’s spring ’18 collection.

Rihanna strolls through JKF airport on Oct. 11. Splash

The mogul strolled through the airport, looking almost futuristic in the gettup, which she accessorized with tinted oval shades, large hoops and a Christian Dior pre-fall ’17 saddle bag.

Rihanna wearing an all-white ensemble at the airport on Friday. Splash

As per usual, lately, Rihanna took to Instagram to share a shot of her outfit, simply writing, “also.”

also. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 13, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Days prior, the 29-year-old “Phresh Out The Runway”singer sported the same mid-calf boots with Kaia Gerber’s full look fresh from the Off-White runway show.

thanks. @virgilabloh @off____white A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 11, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

