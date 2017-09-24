Rihanna Rocks Olgana Paris Pumps for Fenty Beauty Launch in Madrid

Rihanna at the launch of Fenty Beauty in Madrid on Sept. 23. Rex Shutterstock

For the Fenty Beauty Launch at Sephora in Madrid on Saturday, Rihanna stepped out in a feminine, flouncy look.

The singer-turned-designer sported an off-the-shoulder dress from the spring ’18 collection of emerging Ukrainian designer Marianna Senchina with custom pink Olgana Paris L’Attachante pumps.

The strappy pale pink satin pointed heels paired perfectly with the romantic, printed bow-embellished number.

Rihanna at the Fenty Beauty for Sephora launch in Madrid on Sept 23. Rex Shutterstock

The “Work” singer took to social media to thank Sephora — sharing a shot of her while applying lipstick and then another of her finished look.

@fentybeauty #GALAXY holiday collection!! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

thank you @sephora_spain for a very fun night… It was an honor to share my first @fentybeauty tour with you! A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

Shop the style in an available white version below.

Olgana Paris L’Attachante ankle lace heel, $1,226; farfetch.com

Want more?

Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty With Zigzag Heels and Voluminous Little Black Dress

Rihanna Shines in Revealing Pink Jumpsuit & Gucci Sandals in NYC

Rihanna Looks Glam In Dramatic Princess Gown & Spiraling Strappy Sandals at Fenty Beauty Launch