Rihanna Rocks Olgana Paris Pumps for Fenty Beauty Launch in Madrid

For the Fenty Beauty Launch at Sephora in Madrid on Saturday, Rihanna stepped out in a feminine, flouncy look.
The singer-turned-designer sported an off-the-shoulder dress from the spring ’18 collection of emerging Ukrainian designer Marianna Senchina with custom pink Olgana Paris L’Attachante pumps.
The strappy pale pink satin pointed heels paired perfectly with the romantic, printed bow-embellished number.
The “Work” singer took to social media to thank Sephora — sharing a shot of her while applying lipstick and then another of her finished look.
Shop the style in an available white version below.
Olgana Paris L’Attachante ankle lace heel, $1,226; farfetch.com
Want more?
Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty With Zigzag Heels and Voluminous Little Black Dress
Rihanna Shines in Revealing Pink Jumpsuit & Gucci Sandals in NYC
Rihanna Looks Glam In Dramatic Princess Gown & Spiraling Strappy Sandals at Fenty Beauty Launch