Rihanna’s Chic High-Low Travel Style Included Edgy Balenciaga Booties With Fenty x Puma Velour Tracksuit

Rihanna spotted at LAX airport wearing Balenciaga boots on June 24. REX Shutterstock

While catching a departing flight at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, Rihanna was spotted wearing some items you might not often see paired together.

The Grammy-award winning singer donned a (is it purple or blue?) Fenty x Puma fall ’17 velour tracksuit with ultra-pointy white ankle boots via Balenciaga’s spring ’17 collection. The 29-year-old star completed her look with purple frames and pink acrylic nails.

Rihanna spotted at LAX airport wearing Balenciaga boots. Splash

Carrying a puffy oversized black jacket and a small Dior duffle bag, the “Wild Thoughts” singer rocked the avant garde ensemble as she walked into the airport and proceeded to go through the TSA bag check.

Rihanna spotted at LAX airport wearing Balenciaga boots. REX Shutterstock

The “Anti” singer — who is nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the BET Awards tonight — was even photographed taking off her boots for a moment while going through security and was scanned barefoot.

Rihanna checks at security at LAX on June 24. Splash

Earlier this week, Rihanna made headlines after giving advice to a heartbroken fan who directly messaged the singer on Twitter. “Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won’t be forever! You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!!!” she wrote.

Shop Rihanna’s Balenciaga boots below.

