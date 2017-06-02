Rihanna Steals the Show at Game 1 of NBA Finals

Rihanna attends the Dior cruise '18 runway show. REX Shutterstock

Leave it to Rihanna to steal the show at Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Rihanna made no secret of how much she is a fan of LeBron James, whose Cleveland Cavaliers played the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. She, or possibly her assistant who was sitting next to her, tried to distract the Warriors’ Kevin Durant when he was at the free throw line when one of the women yelled “Brick!” as he took his shots. He also stared her down after making a three-pointer a few minutes later.

#Rihanna and her bestie chillin courtside at the Finals Game 1. Cute! A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

However, in a post-game press conference, Durant was asked about staring down the star after making that three-pointer and he said he didn’t even remember doing that.

“Don’t get into that trap,” said fellow Warriors star Steph Curry, who was sitting next to Durant during the press conference.

Although the Warriors beat the Cavaliers 113-93, Rihanna could apparently be heard yelling “The King is still the King!” in reference to James.

Aside from her courtside antics, Rihanna was also probably the best-dressed person in the arena. She wore a voluminous black top, black skinny pants and black fitted boots.

🗣😻 #rihanna #beauty #courtside #cavs #warriors #lebron #curry #durant #fashion A post shared by Clout Control (@cloutcontrolent) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

