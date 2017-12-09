Rihanna Steps Out in New York Wearing Pink Pumps and a Possible Engagement Ring

Rihanna wearing futuristic Dior shades. Splash

Rihanna always has people talking — whether they’re talking about her style choices or her personal life. Usually, it happens to be both.

That said, while Rihanna hasn’t been seeing boyfriend Hassan Jameel long, a sizable rock on the pop star’s ring finger has the world wondering if she could possibly be engaged.

The Puma creative director was spotted exiting Avenue nightclub in New York last night — while wearing a reversible Vetements bomber jacket, wide-leg jeans, a Balenciaga hoodie and pointy-toe hot pink pumps. She also donned what appeared to be a diamond ring.

Rihanna wearing pink pointed pumps with a Balenciaga top and a Vetements bomber jacket. Splash

The Fenty Beauty mogul first garnered attention for her bling on that finger Thursday night when she was seen leaving Chris Rock’s Madison Square Garden show.

Rihanna shows off some bling on her ring finger. Splash

Rihanna was seen leaving the club on Friday — where the Chainsmokers were hosting an official after party for Jingle Ball — with “Orange in the New Black” star Dascha Polanco, who rocked a patterned mini dress paired with a fur-trimmed leather jacket and black peep-toe platform ankle booties.

“Orange is the New Black” star Dascha Polanco wearing peep-toe platform ankle booties. Splash

