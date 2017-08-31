Rihanna Steps Out in Denim on Denim With 4-Inch Gunmetal Spike Heels

rihanna
Rihanna rocks neon green nails for a night out in London.
Splash

Last night in London, Rihanna set out in a Canadian tux for a visit to the Mayfair members’-only social spot, The Arts Club.

For the occasion, the “Umbrella” singer and Puma designer paired her denim-on-denim ensemble with peep toe knotted velvet and leather sandals from Tom Ford. And a red lip matched the crimson of her sultry stilettos, featuring 4-inch gunmetal heels, which completed the look.

Rihanna appears to be a fan of the knotted peep toe style as she was spotted on a date with her new billionaire boyfriend earlier this month rocking a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti Bridget gold matte metallic knot mules.

rihanna Rihanna seen leaving The Arts Club in London on Aug. 31. Splash

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s new Fenty x Puma  Cleated Creeper dropped today (Aug. 31). The collection — which is sure to sell out fast — is designed to represent the archetypal high school cliques — nerds, jocks, preps and so on.

rihanna Rihanna out in London on Thursday. Splash

To get the look, shop via the link below.

tom ford Knotted velvet and leather sandals

Tom Ford Knotted velvet and leather sandals, $1,090; net-a-porter.com

