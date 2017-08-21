Reese Witherspoon Rocks Head to Toe Ruffles for ‘Home Again’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon at a special screening of her new film "Home Again" in East Hampton on Aug 19.

Saturday night, Reese Witherspoon stepped out in East Hampton, N.Y., for a special screening of her latest film, “Home Again.”

For the occasion, the 41-year-old actress donned a chic one-shoulder dress by Isabel Marant that had a ruffled neckline teamed with Christian Louboutin’s Colankle leather sandals. Featuring an asymmetrical strap, ruffle trim and 4-inch heel, the shoe style paired perfectly with her metallic-patterned frock. The shoes are available for $1,045 saksfifthavenue.com.

Reese Witherspoon attends a screening of her new movie “Home Again” in East Hampton. REX Shutterstock

When the mom of three isn’t wearing designer duds from the likes of Christian Louboutin and Isabel Marant, chance are she’s sporting her own brand.

That said — in a new Instagram post from today — Draper James shared a shot of the “Big Little Lies” actress wearing a printed dress from her own collection and Stuart Weitzman wedges that are currently on sale.

A dress so doggone good, you'll want to wear it every single day! Shop Reese's Autumn Bloom Love Circle Dress at the link in bio 🐾 A post shared by Draper James (@draperjames) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

To shop Reese’s cork wedge heeled sandals, check out the link below.

Stuart Weitzman Minky Sandals, $174.99; 6pm.com

Want more?

Shop the Sandals Reese Witherspoon Wore Ahead of a Special Screening of Her New Movie in the Hamptons

Reese Witherspoon on Why Fashion Shouldn’t Be Dictated Only By New York and L.A.

Reese Witherspoon’s Brand Draper James Is Collaborating With This Iconic Sandal Brand