Reese Witherspoon Found the Perfect Summer Sandals

On Wednesday, Reese Witherspoon gathered with some of her nearest and dearest to celebrate the launch of of her latest Draper James x Net-a-Porter capsule collection.

The 41-year-old designer threw a star-studded bash in Beverly Hills for the occasion, including the likes of Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Garner, Rachel Zoe and more. Her lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe, 17, was also in attendance, wearing a turquoise and pink gingham off-the-shoulder maxi dress from the line.

Witherspoon, on the other hand, donned a white sheath dress with floral beaded embellishments from the collection, paired with Alexandre Birman’s Clarita ankle-tie sandals.

