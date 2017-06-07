Reese Witherspoon Found the Perfect Summer Sandals

By / 47 mins ago
Reese Witherspoon Style
Reese Witherspoon out and about.
Splash

On Wednesday, Reese Witherspoon gathered with some of her nearest and dearest to celebrate the launch of of her latest Draper James x Net-a-Porter capsule collection.

The 41-year-old designer threw a star-studded bash in Beverly Hills for the occasion, including the likes of Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Garner, Rachel Zoe and more. Her lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe, 17, was also in attendance, wearing a turquoise and pink gingham off-the-shoulder maxi dress from the line.

Related
Halle Berry Sparkled in Head-to-Toe Silver Down to Her Pedi & More Celeb Style at Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Witherspoon, on the other hand, donned a white sheath dress with floral beaded embellishments from the collection, paired with Alexandre Birman’s Clarita ankle-tie sandals.

No better way to celebrate the @DraperJames X @Netaporter collaboration than with my nearest and dearest!! 💋🥂💙

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

To get Reese’s look, shop the link below.

alexandre birman clarita nude sandals

Alexandre Birman Clarita Leather Ankle-Tie Sandals, $595; saksfifthavenue.com

Want more?

Reese Witherspoon’s Brand Draper James Is Collaborating With This Iconic Sandal Brand

Reese Witherspoon Is Ready for Spring in These Pink Pumps

Reese Witherspoon’s Guide to Matching Your Shoes and Handbags