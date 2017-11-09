Karlie Kloss, Jessie James Decker and More Red Hot Style at the 2017 CMA Awards

View Slideshow (L-R) Danielle Bradbery, Jessie James Decker and Karlie Kloss wearing red at the CMA Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Red on the red carpet was trending at the 2017 CMA Awards on Wednesday. Supermodels, reality stars and country singers stepped out rocking the sultry shade for the occasion, and it was a hue worth of attention.

Karlie Kloss, for one, hit the red carpet wearing a plunging semi-sheer embroidered red dress paired with nude strappy sandals.

Karlie Kloss wearing a plunging red dress and nude sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, a pregnant Jessie James Decker showed off her baby bump in an off-the-shoulder red dress that had a floor-length hem that concealed her shoes.

Jessie James Decker wearing a red gown with Christian Louboutin pumps at the CMA Awards Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “I Don’t Believe We’ve Met” singer Danielle Bradbery rocked out in a red gown featuring a dangerously high slit paired with gold ankle-tie pumps.

Danielle Bradbery wearing a red gown with a thigh-high slit and at the Rex Shutterstock

“Waiting On You” singer Lindsay Ell also sported a red gown for the occasion, pairing the plunging embellished number with matching three-strap sandals.

Lindsay Ell wearing a plunging red dress with matching three-strap sandals. Rex Shutterstock

See more of the stunning stars who made red the trend of the night at the 2017 CMA Awards.

Want more?

Carrie Underwood Embraced Her Curves in a Plunging Gown and More Red Carpet Arrivals at the CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood Wears Nearly 10 Different Outfits When She Hosts the CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood Loves to Flatter Her Legs With High Heels and High Hemlines on the Red Carpet