Pregnant Jessica Alba Hits the Catwalk for ‘Project Runway’s NYFW Show

After sending daughters Honor and Haven off to their first day of school, Jessica Alba hit NYFW.
The expectant mother flew to New York on Wednesday — donning her favorite Vince platform sneakers — and after dropping by “Live with Kelly and Ryan” yesterday, she attended Project Runway’s spring ’18 collection debut on Friday.
With flowing pin-straight extensions, the Honest Company founder donned a strapless black skin-tight midi dress with sleeves.
The 36-year-old actress towered in sky-high platform ankle-tie sandals by Nicholas Kirkwood as she strolled down the catwalk hand in hand with Heidi Klum, clad in Saint Laurent sandals, and designer Zac Posen.
