Pregnant Jessica Alba Hits the Catwalk for ‘Project Runway’s NYFW Show

By / 3 hours ago
new york fashion week, prjoect runway View Slideshow
Jessica Alba and Heidi Klum at the Project Runway spring '18 fashion show at NYFW.
Rex Shuttertock

After sending daughters Honor and Haven off to their first day of school, Jessica Alba hit NYFW.

The expectant mother flew to New York on Wednesday — donning her favorite Vince platform sneakers — and after dropping by “Live with Kelly and Ryan” yesterday, she attended Project Runway’s spring ’18 collection debut on Friday.

With flowing pin-straight extensions, the Honest Company founder donned a strapless black skin-tight midi dress with sleeves.

jessica alba, new york fashion week spring 2018 Jessica Alba wearing strappy platform sandals on the catwalk at Project Runway spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

The 36-year-old actress towered in sky-high platform ankle-tie sandals by Nicholas Kirkwood as she strolled down the catwalk hand in hand with Heidi Klum, clad in Saint Laurent sandals, and designer Zac Posen.

