Princess Charlotte Takes a Tumble In Her Adorable Outfit In Germany

View Slideshow Kate Middleton carries Princess Charlotte while the royals visit an Airbus facility in Hamburg, Germany on July 21. REX Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte didn’t seem to want to leave the Airbus facility the royal family visited on Friday afternoon.

The 2-year-old tot appeared to start throwing a bit of a tantrum before she took a little fall onto the ground after the royals visited a helicopter at the facility. Mom Kate Middleton quickly scooped up Charlotte, who was wearing yet another floral print dress, white socks and her red Mary-Janes.

Prince George, meanwhile, also in his go-to outfit consisting of a button down, shorts, dark socks and his Start-rite laceups, was thrilled to check out a helicopter.

Middleton looked effortless as she tended to Charlotte, even in her Emilia Wickstead fit-and-flare dress and Gianvito Rossi blush nude pumps. She’s clearly quite comfortable in the heels, as these are the pumps she wore to tend to a bevy of children during her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May.

Princess Charlotte takes a tumble while the family visits an Airbus facility in Hamburg, Germany. Splash

Kate Middleton scoops up Princess Charlotte after the tot took a tumble. Splash

The royal family wrapped up their 5-day tour of Poland and Germany today. Middleton wore a series of fashion-forward outfits and shoes during the trip, including pairs by Gianvito Rossi, Stuart Weitzman and Prada, as well as affordable Monsoon espadrilles and Superga sneakers.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George stuck with classic styles when they were seen during the trip. Despite their young age, the tots are still dressed up when they’re seen in public with their parents.

Want to see more from the royals’ trip to Germany? Click through the gallery below.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Wore the Color of Royalty on Final Day in Germany

These are Definitely Kate Middleton’s Favorite New Designer Sandals

Kate Middleton Swaps Designer Shoes for Her Favorite $65 Sneakers