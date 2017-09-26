Julia Roberts’ ‘Pretty Woman’ Boots Are Coming to Broadway

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in "Pretty Woman" in 1990. Rex Shutterstock

“Pretty Woman” is headed to Broadway.

Vanity Fair reports that Vivian’s thigh-high boots will be making their way to the stage next year in a musical adaptation of the 1990 film, which Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell of “Kinky Boots” is set to direct and choreograph.

Samantha Barks from the 2012 “Les Misérables” movie will play Vivian, the gutsy prostitute with killer patent stiletto over-the-knee boots. The provocative part originally turned Julia Roberts into the household name she is today.

Meanwhile, Gere’s role as Edward, a rich bachelor, will be played by Tony-winning actor Steve Kazee from “Shameless.”

Mitchell revealed that while not everything will be the same in the stage version, a few iconic moments, like the scene depicting shopping on Rodeo Drive, will appear in the musical.

You can catch “Pretty Woman,” produced by Paula Wagner, in the fall of 2018 at Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre.

