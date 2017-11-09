Pink and Her Daughter Willow Sage Took Over the CMA Awards Red Carpet in Princess Dresses

Pink’s date today at the 2017 CMA Awards was her adorable daughter with husband Corey Hart, 6-year-old Willow Sage.
The duo stepped out in glamorous princess-inspired dresses on the red carpet, with Pink in a long white tiered ruffled gown cinched at the waist with a black belt while Willow opted for a navy dress featuring a glittery top, complete with a matching tiara.
While posing for pictures with her mom on the red carpet, Willow showed off white tights underneath her dress paired with black three-strap flats.
Pink is set to take the stage at tonight’s CMA Awards, airing at 8 p.m. on ABC, for a performance of her emotional song “Barbies.”
