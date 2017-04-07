Pharrell Williams Wore Unreleased Adidas NMDs to Chanel’s Los Angeles Party

View Slideshow Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams celebrate the launch of Chanel's Gabrielle handbag. REX Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams turned out to celebrate the launch of Chanel’s new Gabrielle handbag style in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Williams, who has appeared in ads for the French label, wore what appeared to be a Chanel denim tracksuit, which he wore with a pair of unreleased Adidas Hu NMD sneakers. We’re not sure whether this pair of Williams’ shoe with Adidas will ever be released, but they could be a one-off.

Williams posted a video of the sneakers on his Instagram with a caption that included a birthday cake emoji, indicating that the sneakers may have been a birthday gift from Adidas celebrating Williams’ 44th birthday on April 5. Plus, the multicolored letters could be paying homage to colorful birthday candles.

Pharrell Williams wearing a Chanel outfit and Adidas Hu NMD sneakers. REX Shutterstock

While at the party, Williams hung out with Katy Perry, who was also wearing a Chanel look.

Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams REX Shutterstock

Other attendees included Dree Hemingway, Kiernan Shipka, Poppy Delevingne, Rachel Zoe and Lily Collins.

Lily Collins wearing a Chanel ensemble. REX Shutterstock

Poppy Delevingne REX Shutterstock

Rachel Zoe REX Shutterstock

