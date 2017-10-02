Ellie Goulding Makes a Red Hot Appearance on the Front Row & More Celebs at PFW

View Slideshow Ellie Goulding, left, and Alexa Chung. Rex Shutterstock

Celebs are stepping out to take in the spring ’18 collections from leading designers at Paris Fashion Week. From Salma Hayek and Naomi Campbell to Alexa Chung and Ellie Goulding — see who’s been hitting up the front row.

Hayek, for one, attended the Giambattista Valli and Stella McCartney spring ’18 shows with husband François-Henri Pinault on Monday. For Giambattista Valli, the 51-year-old actress donned a romantic white ruffled dress with statement-making lacy platform ankle-strap pumps.

Ellie Goulding. Rex Shutterstock

Salma Hayek sitting front-row at the Giambattista Valli spring ’18 show. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, at the Stella McCartney show, Hayek opted for a plum-colored velvet suit with slinky gold metallic sandals

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault in the front row at Stella McCartney spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere at Stella McCartney, Ellie Goulding and Alexa Chung both wore black ankle boots in the front row next to Kylie Minogue.

Ellie Goulding, Alexa Chung and Kylie Minogue sitting front-row at Stella McCartney. Rex Shutterstock

For more celebs like the Haim sisters, Naomi Campbell and more, check out the gallery.

