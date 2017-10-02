Ellie Goulding Makes a Red Hot Appearance on the Front Row & More Celebs at PFW

Celebs are stepping out to take in the spring ’18 collections from leading designers at Paris Fashion Week. From Salma Hayek and Naomi Campbell to Alexa Chung and Ellie Goulding — see who’s been hitting up the front row.
Hayek, for one, attended the Giambattista Valli and Stella McCartney spring ’18 shows with husband François-Henri Pinault on Monday. For Giambattista Valli, the 51-year-old actress donned a romantic white ruffled dress with statement-making lacy platform ankle-strap pumps.
Meanwhile, at the Stella McCartney show, Hayek opted for a plum-colored velvet suit with slinky gold metallic sandals
Elsewhere at Stella McCartney, Ellie Goulding and Alexa Chung both wore black ankle boots in the front row next to Kylie Minogue.
For more celebs like the Haim sisters, Naomi Campbell and more, check out the gallery.
