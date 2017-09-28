Pamela Anderson Rocks Thigh-High Boots and More Celebs on the Front Row at Balmain

View Slideshow (L-R) Diplo, Pamela Anderson and Claudia Schiffer at Balmain spring '18. Rex Shutterstock

Balmain’s spring ’18 show took place at Paris Fashion Week today with a slew of celebs on the front row to take in the French fashion house’s latest collection.

Pamela Anderson made waves in the front row sitting next to Dilpo, who sported mismatched laces with his black ankle boots. And while the DJ donned a black shoulder-embellished sweater, the 50-year-old former “Baywatch” babe sported a belted mini dress with over-the-knee suede and leather tipped pointy booties for the occasion.

Pamela Anderson sits next to Diplo on the front row at Balmain spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Olivia Palermo opted for a nude monochromatic ensemble with teal pointed ankle strap pumps, adding a pop of color.

Olivia Palermo rocking teal ankle strap pumps on the front row at Balmain’s spring ’18 show at PFW. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, legendary German supermodel Claudia Schiffer wore a classic striped top paired with skinny jeans and slouchy black leather boots.

Claudia Schiffer wearing slouchy black pointed leather boots at the Balmain spring ’18 show. Rex Shutterstock

