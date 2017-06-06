Shop the $100 Platforms Miley Cyrus Wore for the One Love Manchester Concert

(L-R) Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on June 4. REX Shutterstock

This past Sunday, Miley Cyrus took the stage alongside friend and fellow pop star Ariana Grande at the One Love Manchester concert, which raised money for the victims and families of the May 22 terror attack at Grande’s concert there. The two teamed up to cover the popular Crowded House song “Don’t Dream It’s Over.”

For the performance, Cyrus wore an affordable ensemble. The 24-year-old sported Topshop gingham-print frill-hem trousers with an I Heart Manchester t-shirt. She completed the look with 5-inch “Miley” platform sandals from Susi Studio, which matched her pants perfectly.

Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande perform at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on June 4. REX Shutterstock

The singer also belted out her newest song, “Inspired,” which is said to be about her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and she joined singer Pharrell for a duet of his hit song “Happy,” during which she donned thigh-high white boots.

