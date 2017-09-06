Olivia Munn Wears an Old and New Boot Trend With This Olgana Paris Style

Olivia Munn in NYC on Tuesday. Instagram

Olivia Munn is spending some time in New York City, taking a break from filming “The Buddy Games” in Vancouver.

And yesterday, the 37-year-old “X-Men: Apocalypse” actress stepped out in Madeworn Iron Maiden T-shirt, which holds significance because of her connection to the fictional Russian supervillain.

Munn was allegedly supposed to portray Iron Maiden in “Iron Man 2,” before taking on the role of Chess Roberts instead.

But moving on to her boots.

🕹 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Sep 5, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

The former “Newsroom” actress was donning sold-out Olgana Paris La Delicate bow-trimmed over-the-knee boots featuring a stretchy suede material and a 4-inch heel. Completing the look, Munn tucked her tee into a black and white suede miniskirt.

This outing comes after her breakfast meeting in the East Village with Sen. Cory Booker and “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. Munn and Noah have been friends for years; she used to be a correspondent on the show.

The “Ocean’s Eight” actress took to Instagram to share a shot of her pre-meeting, writing: “What being on time looks like.”

What being on time looks like… A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Sep 3, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

